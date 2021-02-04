Virgil C. Pluff | Obituary

Virgil Charles Pluff, known to his family and friends as Smokey, died Feb. 3, 2021 at the age of 93. Smokey was born on June 21, 1927, in Cahokia. He was baptized at the historic Holy Family Parish where he attended school and served as an acolyte. He served his country in the Navy during World War II where he was stationed on Guam as a cook. Then during the Korean War he served in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood as a Mess Sergeant. After the war, he worked for nearly 40 years in the automobile business as the owner of B&B Motor Company. On Sept. 24, 1955, he married Carla Jean Baird at Holy Angels Catholic Church in East St. Louis. Together they raised two sons, Mark and Scott.

Smokey was an active member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and American Legion. He enjoyed midget car and stock car racing, fishing, gardening and travel. In 1974 he survived a private plane crash on Elk Island near Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on a fishing trip with friends. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carla; sons Mark (Julia) and Scott (Kristina); grandchildren Sarah, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Lauren and Madelyn; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jean Baptiste and Therese (Siekmann) Pluff; and his siblings Lambert (Gertrude) Pluff, Vincent Pluff, Helen (Jack) Steadman, Melvin (Flora) Pluff, Firmin (Ardath) Pluff, Margaret (Eugene) Cunningham and Loretta (Alphonse) Eversman.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Feb. 6 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at the church, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating

Interment will follow in Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Holy Family Catholic Church – Cahokia.