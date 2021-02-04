Shirley Schumacher | Obituary

Shirley Schumacher (nee Block), 75, of Columbia, died Feb. 2, 2021, at Oak Hill, Waterloo. She was born Oct. 11, 1945, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Herman J., and Olivia (nee Roessler) Block. She was married to the late Lester O. Schumacher on May 8, 1965 in Columbia. He had passed away Sept. 8, 2011.

Shirley was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia, an honorary member of the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department and the Columbia Gymnastic Association Auxiliary. She had retired from KSDK Channel 5, St. Louis, where she was the head of the human resources department. She loved spending time with all of her family and had fun playing ‘Nertz’ with her special friends.

Surviving are her son; Scott (Lisa) Schumacher of Columbia; grandchildren Brendan (Jordyn) Schumacher and Madison (Ryan Vogt) Schumacher; sister-in-law Mannie Block; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her children Mary Ann Schumacher, Bradley Schumacher and Cris Schumacher; a brother, Herman Block; and sister, Ruth Ann (Eugene) Roediger, and sister-in-law, Shirl Block.

Visitation will be Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. following the visitation, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Church, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia; or Columbia Fire Protection District – Scholarship Fund.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.