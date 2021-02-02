Marilyn J. Thompson | Obituary

Marilyn J. Thompson (nee Dyson), 73, of Red Bud, died Feb. 2, 2021, in Red Bud. She was born Dec. 28, 1947, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, daughter of the late Glenn and Dorothy Dyson (nee Cassens).

Marilyn was a member of Zion UCC, St. Joe.

She is survived by her husband Rev. Paul H. Thompson; children Rev. Susannah (Dr. Richard) DeBenedetto and Rebekah (Jon) Matzenbacher; grandchildren Ella Marie Matzenbacher and Reid Eugene Matzenbacher; sister-in-law Nancy (John) Rogan; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by siblings Carolyn Dyson, Twyla Dyson and Richard Dyson.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Feb. 5 at St. John United Church of Christ.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.