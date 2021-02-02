Bernhardt W. “Ben” Bergmann | Obituary

Ben Bergmann, 73, of Columbia, died Feb. 1, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Oct. 7, 1947, in Belleville, son of the late Charles and Esther (nee Taake) Bergmann. He was married to Carol (nee Deffenbaugh, Bergmann) who survives him. They were married Oct. 8, 1966, in Columbia.

Ben had retired as an operator from Ameren-Missouri. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 148, were he was a past vice-president and shop steward, and he loved his time serving the public at his retirement job at Grant’s Farm. He had been a member of the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department and Columbia EMS, Columbia Gymnastic Association (past president), and member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia. He had served in the U.S. Navy, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Also surviving are sons Brian (Wendy) Bergmann of Shorewood and Christopher (Kristy) Bergmann of St. Jacob; grandchildren, Rebecca (James) Panek, Joseph Bergmann, Samuel Bergmann, John Bergmann, Rachel Bergmann and Jennifer Bergmann; great-grandchildren Bethany Panek and Lawrence Panek; brother Charles Bergmann of Columbia; sister Shirley Bergmann of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Eugene Bergmann.

Visitation will be Feb. 5 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia and Feb. 6 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, with a prayer service to be held at 10:30 a.m. following the visitation.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Wounded Warrior Project, 230 W. Monroe Street Ste: 200, Chicago; or St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.