Vera E. Schneider | Obituary

Vera E. Schneider (nee Heck), 90, of Waterloo, died Feb. 5, 2021, of natural causes, in St. Louis. She was born Oct. 8, 1930, in Madonnaville.

She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Church.

She is survived by her children Pauline (Paul) Mudd, Susan (Edward) Stanglein, Karen (Chip) Julleis and John (Angie) Schneider; grandchildren Michael (Becky) Mudd, Julie (Trevor) Hudson, Neil Stanglein, Bill Fries Jr. and Wade Fries; great-grandchildren Jacob, Collin and Wesley Mudd and Corbin Hudson; brother Joseph Heck; sister-in-law Margaret Heck; nieces; and nephews.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband Elmer H. Schneider; sister Mary Wiersch; and brothers Adam, Tony, Leo and Roger Heck.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 10 and 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating

Interment will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Diabetes Association; or American Heart Association.