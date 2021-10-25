Vickie L. Minden | Obituary

Vickie L. Minden (nee Van de Riet), 58, of Ballwin, Mo., died Oct. 22, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born Aug. 29, 1963, in Red Bud.

She is survived by her son Andrew (Nicole) Minden; grandchildren Alexis, Andrew Jr. and Haley Minden; father James (Charlene) Van de Riet; sisters Rhonda DeSpain (Curt), Sandra (Todd) Smith, Judith Rabbermann (Steve) and Cindy (Jeff) Winkeler; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Vickie is preceded in death by her mother Barbara J. Van de Riet (nee Orschell); daughter Elizabeth Stanley; and brother-in-law Mike Steingrubey.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Make a Wish; or St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.