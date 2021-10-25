Clayton R. Augustine | Obituary

Clayton Robert Augustine was a loving father, son, brother, fiance, grandson, cousin and friend to many. He left this world suddenly Oct. 20, 2021, at the age of 27.

Clayton was born to Robert and Debra Augustine on Oct. 17, 1994. He was a 2013 graduate of Waterloo High School and employed by Brenntag St. Louis. Clayton was planning on marrying the love of his life, Sarah Lamonica. Together they had one son, Nolan Robert.

He is survived by both of his parents, Robert and Debra; son Nolan; brother Brett; fiance Sarah; grandmother Marlene Augustine; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Jason Michael Griffin; sister Amber Dawn McGathey; grandparents Dorothy and William Sands; and grandfather Richard Augustine.

A memorial service was held Oct. 24 at Hope Church, Columbia.

A celebration of life followed at the Falls Reception and Banquet center, Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sarah Lamonica as we plan to set up an education fund for his son Nolan.