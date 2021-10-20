Everett Martin Jr. | Obituary

Everette Martin Jr., 74, resident of Columbia, Tenn., died Oct. 17, 2021 at his residence due to complications of liver cancer.

Jr. was born in Pulaski, Tenn., and moved to Columbia when he was 9 years old and was the son of the late Everette Martin and the late Edna Jo Martin. He graduated from Columbia Central High School and started working for Monsanto when he was twenty years old. He married the love of his life, Linda Grimes Martin who preceded him in death.

He retired from Monsanto in 2003 after 36 years. After retirement he worked at Blue Springs Holdings, Eugene Patterson Welding, NAPA, and Stoneybrook Golf Course. He was a member of Williamsport Baptist Church and had several hobbies including hunting, fishing, golfing, softball, bowling, and piddlin’. Most of all he loved his family and providing for them. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his children Scott (Trish) Martin, Angel Rogers, Jason (Jim) Martin and Amber Smith; brother Tommy Wayne Martin; grandchildren Ashton Rogers, Cody-Everette Smith and Alex Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Linda Grimes Martin and sister Joyce Ann McKinney.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29 Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tenn.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 30 at the funeral home with Rick Points officiating.

Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Billy Jim Ellis, Bobby Joe Fitzgerald, Moose Brown, Stephen Rogers, James Owens Prince, Harold Capps and Tony Grimes.