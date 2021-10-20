Roger N. Saul | Obituary

Roger Norman Saul, 83, of Waterloo, and formerly of Millstadt, died Oct. 19, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Belleville.

Roger was a comptroller for the Archdiocese Schools of St. Louis. In his younger years, Roger played the accordion and enjoyed giving many magic shows at parties.

He is survived by his sister Ruth Ann (Ron) Mueller; niece Sarah (Michael) Karban; great-niece Anne Karban; great-nephew Oliver Karban; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver A. and Olivia L. Saul (nee Hoffmann); paternal grandparents Albert and Frieda Saul (nee Pfannebecker); and maternal grandparents John and Henrietta Hoffmann (nee Gutherz).

There will be no visitation.

Private services will be held., Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Roger’s wishes were to be cremated with interment at Mount Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.