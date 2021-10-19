Dale F. Wetzler | Obituary

Dale F. Wetzler, 83, of Waterloo, IL, died October 18, 2021, in St. Louis, MO. He was born May 31, 1938, in East St. Louis.

He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo, Monroe County History Museum, and former member of Waterloo Odd Fellows Lodge.

He is survived by his wife Violet Wetzler (nee Rubemeyer); children Michael (Sheila) Wetzler, Barry (Julie) Wetzler and Wayne Wetzler; grandchildren Tyler (Jessica) Wetzler, Monica (Josh) Schmidt, Lucas Wetzler, Mallory Wetzler and Cole Wetzler; great-grandchildren Daisy Schmidt (and two on the way); brother Dennis (Barb) Wetzler; sisters-in-law Betty Wild, Kathy Rubemeyer; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents Elmer W. and Luella Wetzler (nee Dieckmann); brother Lloyd (Edna) Wetzler; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Ervin and Leonora Rubemeyer.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Oct. 21 at St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo.

A funeral service willfollow at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will be in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Monroe County History Museum; or St. Paul UCC – Waterloo.