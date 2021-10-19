Henry M. Rahe | Obituary

Henry M. Rahe, 92, of Columbia, with his heart in Valmeyer, died peacefully at his home Oct. 14, 2021.

Henry thought obituaries were more interesting if they included the cause of death. We therefore can report that he was diagnosed with acute myeloma leukemia on Aug. 6. He would want all to know that he did not have COVID-19, was fully vaccinated and always wore a mask in public. In late September, after consulting with his doctor, he decided that due to his age, the harsh effects of treatments without any improvement he would rather die comfortably at home. He signed himself into Hospice of Southern Illinois and then the Saturday before he passed, he mowed his lawn as a hospice patient. Although, he had to repair the mower first.

This event sums up Henry’s life. Always active; always fixing machinery. He worked hard all his life as a farmer, then a river tankerman and mechanic. But he considered most of it as having fun, not work. Henry was an avid reader and was curious about many topics. He loved reading about everything from farming, politics, world affairs and even Hollywood gossip.

Henry was born Dec. 18, 1928, at St. Louis Maternity Hospital, a son of Henry W. and Helen Rahe (nee Moeller). He arrived at his lifelong home via the Missouri Pacific “Dinky” train to Warnock Station in the Monroe County Bottoms. The last two miles to the farm were in his Uncle George’s Model T. He claimed to remember this event but the voracity remains unverified.

Henry attended Schallom School and then Valmeyer High School, Class of 1946. After high school, he farmed with his father until he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps in 1951. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif. when he met and married Elizabeth “Belle” Bustamante. They were married Aug. 29, 1953. The newlyweds drove cross country in October of 1953 to rural Valmeyer where they farmed and raised a family.

A special thank you to the Caring Staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois and the doctors and nurses at Sindelear Cancer Center at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis.

He is survived by a daughter-in-law Maribeth Rahe; sons Daniel (Brenda) Rahe and Edward (Leanne) Rahe. Honorable mentions to Joe (Suzanne) Siburt and Steve Hof; grandchildren Deandra (Lt. Col. USAF Robert) MacDermott; Nathan (Courtney Munch) Rahe; Allison (Matthew) Rude; Zachary (Rebecca) Rahe and Erik Rahe; great-grandchildren Daniel, Henry and Otto MacDermott, Charles Rude and Eleanor and Rhiannon Rahe.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; wife Belle; and son David.

A funeral service was held Oct. 18 at Zoar United Church of Christ, New Hanover.

Cremation followed.

Memorial Donations are suggested to Zoar UCC or the Monroe County Farm Bureau Foundation.

Valhalla-Gaertner-Holten Funeral Home in Belleville handled arrangements.