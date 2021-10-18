Lisa A. Keen | Obituary

Lisa Ann Keen, 56, Oct. 10, at home surrounded by her family. Lisa was born in Red Bud to Erdman and Carol Esker.

After graduating from Putnam County High School she married Jim Keen on Sept. 15, 1984. She worked most of her life at Hobbs in Spring Valley and as a housekeeper.

She was an unforgettable person who had an unforgettable laugh and smile to match. She never paid full price and was always looking for the deal of the day at garage sales or Goodwill. She loved to play the slot machines and watch every Cardinals game and would continue to watch even when they were losing, just knowing the would come from behind and win.

She loved her family and friends more than anything. She had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone; her house is a home to many.

She is survived by her mother Carol Esker; husband Jim; children James, Chelsea and Clay Keen; along with several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father Erdman Esker; brother Kevin Esker; and sister Sherry Siegmann.

Funeral services were held Oct. 15 at Helmer Shields Funeral Home, Granville. Pastor Mike Slutz officiated.

She was laid to rest in Granville Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Daniel Siegmann, Jesse Siegmann, John Esker, Keith Smoode, Scott Kierski and Scott Zemanek.