Rachel A. Thackrey | Obituary

Rachel A. Thackrey, 95, of Columbia, died Oct. 14, 2021, at de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis. She was born March 8, 1926, in Fairmont City, daughter of the late Guy and Angeline (nee Harris) Mumper. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter E. Thackrey. He had passed away Feb. 28, 2015. They were married February 14, 1949, in Pocahontas, Ark.

Rachel and Walter raised five children and made Columbia their home for over 55 years. Together they created a family with values, celebrating every holiday, family dinners and gatherings throughout the year and helping the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids with whatever they could help them with.

With losing her own mother at a very young age, as a stay-at-home mom, she raised five kids with lack of mentoring to fall back on. She had her job cut out for her!

Rachel loved to dance, often dancing by herself if no one would get out on the floor with her. And of late, dancing to Willie Nelson with her walker. Other hobbies included sewing, shopping, reading, decorating, decorating and decorating some more.

As part of her spiritual beauty, Rachel shared her faith with family and friends she met along the way. One of her greatest joys was studying scripture with the late Fr. Roger Karban. She was an active member of Our Lady Of Good Counsel Church in Renault where Fr. Karban officiated. Her daily devotionals included a library of readings, with the bible being in the forefront. Another spiritual activity included studying the Stephen Ministries, attending functions at Our Lady of Snows and the Kings House.

She and Walter went on one adventure after another after he retired. From one end of the country to the other, they went on many explorations enjoying camping, visiting friends and enjoying the countryside. Many, many wonderful memories were made on those travels that would never be forgotten.

When she lost Walt, she started a whole new life, as you do when you lose the person you love. Finding a two-bedroom condo was an excitement that did not end. And eventually, after surrendering her driver’s license, her garage was converted into a “she shed.” Attracting the neighbors, it soon became the gathering place and she of course had a refrigerator stocked full of refreshments to offer her guests!

In 2020 she became aware that she might be needing a little more help than what she could give herself, and the search began for a suitable assisted living facility that would meet her needs, and where she would feel comfortable. Her competition was the COVID-19 virus, and it wasn’t until January 2021 she was able to make the move happen into Nazareth Senior Living.

Sept. 4 landed Rachel in the hospital with an acute low potassium count, displaying all the symptoms of how devastating it can play havoc on your system. From this illness, she never regained use of her extremities, preventing her from getting around or even repositioning herself in bed. She became weaker and weaker, was no longer eating and on Sept. 14, was taken to Mercy deGreeff Hospice House to spend her final days. Even then she said she would go back to Nazareth “in a minute”. Her friends there provided an old lady with friendship, support and laughter when she needed it most.

Rest in peace, Rachel, we miss you.

Surviving are her daughters, Mary Nolan of Fenton, Mo. and Teresa (Kenneth) Hartman of Columbia; sons Stephen (Gale) Thackrey of Columbia, Dennis Thackrey of Miami Beach, Fla., and David (Donna) Thackrey of Clayton, Mo.; grandchildren Elizabeth Thackrey, Kate (Nick) Rowland, Megan (Mark) Huber and Ethan Thackrey; great-grandchildren Hazel Lewis and Charlie Rowland; along with other relatives and friends.

She is also preceded in death by a son-in-law William Nolan.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis.