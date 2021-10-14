George J. ‘Jerry’ Guilliams | Obituary

George Jerrel “Jerry” Guilliams, 87, of Perryville, Mo., died Oct. 13, 2021, in Perryville. He was born Dec. 12, 1933, in Doniphan, Mo., to Marvin B. and Joy Hunt Guilliams.

Jerry married Patricia “Pat” MacDonald on April 22, 1957, at the Stella Maris Catholic Church in Pictou, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Jerry was raised in Doniphan and was a 1952 graduate of Doniphan High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving honorably from Aug. 12, 1953 to Aug. 12, 1957, during the Korean War.

After his military service, he and Pat returned to St. Louis, started their family, and Jerry embarked on a 30-year career in the insurance industry. After retiring he and Pat spent their summers in Pat’s childhood hometown of Pictou, Nova Scotia, where they made many friends over the years.

Jerry was a devoted family man and was always proud to be involved and supportive in their lives of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

His memberships included St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus Council 1263, American Legion Post 133, VFW Post 4282, all in Perryville. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.

Loving survivors include his wife of 64 years, Pat, of Perryville; sons Joe (Rhonda) Guilliams of Perryville, Jerry (Patty) Guilliams Jr. of Roatan, Honduras, Kerry (Nussi) Guilliams of Lake St. Louis, Mo. and Doug (Jennifer) Guilliams of Waterloo; grandchildren Kelli, Joe and Tim Guilliams, Anthony (Kylie) Guilliams, Samantha (Blake) Edler, Zachary (Amanda) Guilliams, Garrett, Adam and Ilonka Guilliams; and great-grandchildren Anna, Weston, Barrett, Jackson and Matty; sister Mackie (the late Don) Harper of Bloomfield. Mo.; sisters–in–law Ruth (the late Walter) Guilliams of Jackson, Mo.; Charlene (the late Barney) Guilliams of Pearland, Texas; many loving nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and friends he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by five brothers: identical twin Walter Berrel “Walt” Guilliams; Lonnie (Judy) Guilliams; Donnie (Valerie) Guilliams; Ed (Joyce) Guilliams; Barney Guilliams; and sister Marvine (Glen) Joplin; his parents; and stepfather Eddie Rush.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 17 at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Perryville. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Oct. 18, 2021, at the church with Father Joe Geders C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Perryville, with graveside military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church.

Arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson, Mo.

