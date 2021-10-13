Norma Pepmeier | Obituary

Norma Pepmeier (nee Sabbert), 95, died Oct. 1, 2021, at Oak Hill care center in Waterloo. She was born on Sept. 17, 1926, in Jamestown, Mo.

After attending Elmhurst College, Norma married Rev. Max Pepmeier. Over a span of 50 years, they served churches in Illinois, Missouri and Indiana. Norma also taught elementary school and volunteered in many ways in the communities where they lived. She will be remembered for her hospitality, kindness and compassion for others.

She is survived by her daughter Marsha (David) Peek; son Mark Pepmeier (Carol Ellison); daughter Marla (Steve) Briggs; granddaughter Elana Briggs; brother Rev. Don (Anne) Sabbert; sister Luetter Bizer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pat and John Jackson; and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

Norma is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Rev. Max Pepmeier; parents Rev. William and Lena Sabbert; parents-in-law Henry and Hilda Pepmeier; sister Dorothy Sabbert; brother-in-law Rev. Arnold Bizer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Barbara and JT McClure and Herman and Naomia Pepmeier; niece Joyce Pepmeier; and nephews Doug Bizer and Jeff Jackson.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a private memorial service will be held to celebrate her life.

Memorials may be made to: Hoyleton Youth and Family Services; St. Paul UCC-Martha’s Kitchen/Mary’s Heart; or donor’s choice.