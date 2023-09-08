Vicki L. Black | Obituary

Vickie L. Black (nee Lynch), 65, of Waterloo, died peacefully after a courageous three-year battle with cancer, surrounded by her five daughters. She was born Dec. 31, 1957 in East St. Louis.

Vickie retired from Cass Information Systems after 36 years of dedicated service.

Vickie’s unwavering faith in God made her an inspiration to everyone who was blessed to have known her. Vickie was an extraordinary wife, mother, Grammy (Gigi) sister and friend. Vickie never hesitated to open her arms in prayer selflessly even to strangers in need during her own battles.

Vickie loved spending her time crawling on the floor to play with her grandkids, taking her granddaughters shopping and getting their nails done and snuggling up to music and movies. She took in as many of her grandsons hockey, football and baseball games as possible. When she wasn’t able to be present, she was sure to livestream.

Vickie loved the sounds of the outdoors, especially watching her hummingbirds and nurturing her plants and flowers.

Vickie was a well known and cherished member of LifechurchX in Columbia. She loved listening to her worship music. Her Christian sisters, the “Church Chicks” meant the world to her.

Our Vick/Mom/Grammy will forever be missed.

She left a legacy.

“She talked to God daily, and that is what made her lovely.”

The family would like to express special gratitude to Dr. Waqar and Dr. Sampson of Siteman Cancer Center as well as Pastors Matt and Kati Heck and Pastor Guy and Kelly Briley of LifeChurchX.

She is survived by her daughters Cheryl Black (Mandy), Kerri Owens (Bradly), Sherry Ehrler (Michael) Carissa Heimberger (Ryan) and Melissa Black; grandchildren Ellie Willard, Mitchell Barth, Emerson Ehrler, Eva Owens, Maci Kaiser, Grant Ehrler, Ella Black, Evan Barth, Daniel Dolezal, Beau Goessling and Mackenna Heimberger; and brother, Curt Lynch (Jane).

She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Black; sister Barbara Swedo; brother-in-law Ray Swedo; and son-in-law Adam Goessling.

Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at LifechurchX in Columbia with Pastor Matt Heck officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to LifechurchX.