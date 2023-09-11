Leroy L.C. Garleb | Obituary

Leroy L.C. Garleb, 82, of Valmeyer, died Sept. 8, 2023, in Valmeyer. He was born June 22, 1941, in Valmeyer.

He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ – Valmeyer, Valmeyer Lions Club, Maeystown Sportsmans Club and Waterloo Sportsmans Club.

He is survived by his wife Patricia L. Garleb (nee Steinmann); children Kevin (Carol) Garleb, Keith (Maureen) Garleb and Brian (Susanne) Garleb; grandchildren Joshua (Krystina) Garleb, Daniel Garleb, Adam Garleb, Julia (Elliot Gilfix) Garleb and Austin J. Garleb; great-granddaughter Allyana Garleb; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents Felix F. and Ella C. (nee Macke) Garleb; brother August “Gus” Garleb; and sister Judy Melliere.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service Sept. 13 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor Steve Boorsma officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John UCC – Valmeyer Expansion Fund; or donor’s choice.