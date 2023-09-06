Gary A. Hofstetter | Obituary

Retired Chief Master Sgt. Gary A. Hofstetter, 65, of Millstadt, passed away Sept. 1, 2023. He was born April 9, 1958, in East St. Louis.

Gary was a career military officer in the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid reader of history and a Civil War buff. He enjoyed a good stogie now and then, along with a Crown Royal if he had his choice.

Surviving are his mother Elsie Hofstetter (nee Gischer); brothers Larry (Penny) Hofstetter and John (Patti) Hofstetter; sisters Karen (Jeffrey) Cotter and Kathy Hofstetter; nieces and nephews Kiersten Cotter, Jamie Wagner, Shauna Hofstetter, Nikki Bennett, Jason Cooper and Josh Cooper; along with great nieces and great nephews, his faithful dog Bear, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth H. Hofstetter.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, with funeral services beginning at noon. Interment with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Songs4Soldiers c/o FNB of Waterloo, 1421 N. Main St., Columbia, IL 62236, or plant a memorial tree in his memory.

Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, handled arrangements.