Vicki J. Rodenberg | Obituary

Vicki J. Rodenberg, 63, of Waterloo, died July 13, 2020, in O’Fallon. She was born Oct. 31, 1956, in Red Bud.

She is survived by her parents Raymond and June (nee Williams) Rodenberg; brother Dennis (Nancy) Rodenberg; nephews Clint (Deanna) Rodenberg and Quinn (Mallory) Rodenberg; great-niece Charlotte Rodenberg; and great-nephews Dexter and Briggs Rodenberg; aunts; and cousins.

Private family services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Heartland Hospice or St. Elizabeth Hospital.