Patricia A. Whelan | Obituary

Patricia Ann Whelan (nee Heizer), 87, of Columbia, found peace in the arms of angels on July 10, 2020, at her residence.

Pat loved to travel, bowl and dance. She often cooked chicken and dumplings for her family and friends. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was always ready for a game of cards with family and friends. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Columbia.

She is survived by her husband Cletus of 69 years and children Michael (Janice) Whelan, James (Vicki) Whelan, Jan (Bill) Walsh and Gene (Pam) Whelan. She is also survived by grandchildren Shannon (Ted) Haney, Julie (Phil) Klazynski, Carrie (Tony) Egizi, Andy (Cheryl) Whelan, Matt (Jessica) Whelan, Lori Soukup, Liz (Ben) Ramey, Byron (Katie) Walsh, Jared (Sarah) Walsh, Dylan (Sarah) Walsh, Madison, Savanna and Sam Whelan, as well as eighteen great-grandchildren and her brother Arnold Heizer.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Elizabeth (Shea) Heizer and siblings Emily, Lewis, Margaret, Charles, Leo, Richard and Donald, as well as granddaughter Erin K. Whelan and grandson Jack Whelan.

Visitation will be held on July 14 from 4-8 p.m. at Braun Funeral Home, Columbia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. July 15 at Immaculate Conception Church – Columbia, with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Private graveside service with immediate family will be held after Mass.

Memorials can be sent to the Immaculate Conception CEAC Building Fund.