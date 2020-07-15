Shirley A. Nolan | Obituary

Shirley Ann (Redden) Nolan, 81, died June 12, 2020 at Oak Hill Senior Living in Waterloo. She was born in Iowa on Sept. 9, 1938, the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred (Musel) Nolan.

Shirley was a very outgoing woman who achieved anything she set her mind to. She was an accomplished business woman, running a large hotel in Daytona and owning and operating the Wedding Emporium in Belleville, which was featured in Entrepreneur Magazine.

She was proud to have beat addiction and was 42 years sober. Shirley went back to school later in life getting her bachelors degree in counseling from Southern Illinois University and used her degree and knowledge to work as an addiction counselor for Rosecrance for many years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, coffee and collecting owls. She was a woman of faith attending many churches throughout her life and was currently a member of the Concord Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Debbie Ripplinger of Red Bud, Randy (Connie) Mohr Jr. of Roscoe, Paul (Laurie) Mohr of Rockford and Glenda (Mark) Grecula of Rockford; siblings John Brown of Amboy and Judy (John) Zmudka of Dixon; grandchildren Charlie, Jacob, Ethan, Ryan, Amanda, Ashley, Brianna, Taylor, Jordan, Steven, Tyler, Stephanie, Sally and Sarah; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; significant other Randy Mohr; siblings Richard and Tami; son-in-law Joe; and granddaughter Susan.

A private graveside service will be held at Stillman Valley Cemetery.

The family will host a celebration of life gathering at a later date to celebrate Shirley’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation at alzinfo.org.