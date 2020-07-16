Frank H. Nesley | Obituary

Frank Herman Nesley, “Grumpy,” 85, died July 15, 2020. Frank was born in East St. Louis on Aug. 14, 1934 to Mildred and Frank Nesley. He most recently resided in Millstadt but previously lived in Belleville for several years. Frank married Judith Foley on Oct. 2, 1954, in East St. Louis, where they raised their three children together.

Frank was a member of the Teamsters Local 600, The Loyal Order of Moose in Swansea, and The Elks of Fairview Heights.

Frank dedicated his retirement years to coaching track at St. Augustine School in Belleville, where he gained his fame (and several honorary grandchildren). Frank made friends everywhere he went and never knew a stranger. He was very generous with his time and would give the shirt off of his back to anyone. He enjoyed spending his time fishing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, doing carpentry projects with his family and friends and sharing stories of his many life experiences. He was the life of every party and a dear friend to many.

Frank is survived by his children, Susan (Kevin) Loyet of Millstadt, IL, Robert Nesley (Carlos Olivera) of San Francisco, CA, Sharon (Jeffery) Haas of Belleville, IL. His grandchildren, Heather Loyet, Kimberly (Josiah) Gonzalez, Amanda (Greg) May, Josh (Coree) Loyet, Logan Haas and Helena Haas. His great grandchildren, Hunter and Braden White, Kayin and Kevin Gonzalez, Max and Charlotte May, Paisley, Findley, and Bryer Loyet. His sister-in-law, Maureen Doehler,

He was an tissue donor. Donating to women with breast cancer and burn victims.

Visitation will be heldfrom 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. July 18 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville.

A funeral procession will leave at 12:45 p.m. for a 1 p.m. graveside service at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Belleville.

Memorials may be made to breast cancer research.