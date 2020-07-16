Nicolas S. Walton | Obituary

Nicholas S. Walton, 42, of St. Louis, died July 16, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital following a motorcycle accident. He was born on Nov. 21, 1977, in Red Bud,.

He is survived by partner Haley Light; daughter Addison Walton; mother Elizabeth (Walton) Steiner; aunt Keda (Rich) Bachelier; uncle Gyman Walton; brother Charles (Charlene) Mees; sister Elizabeth Mees; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by adoptive parents Robert and Jeanne (Menard) Walton; and uncle Michael Walton.

No services will be held.