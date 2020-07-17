Mathilda L. Smith | Obituary

Mathilda L. “Tillie” Smith (nee Kettler), 91, of Waterloo, died July 16, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born May 13, 1929, in Valmeyer.

Mathilda was a member of St. John UCC – Valmeyer, American Legion Auxiliary, cofounder of Monroe County Council for the Handicapped, board member of Monroe County Nursing Home, long time member of Waterloo Country Club, employed at Valmeyer Community School District Cafeteria, Tillie enjoyed golf, bridge, kloepper, friends and Candy Crush.

She was the loving mother of her children Janice (Gary) Wong, Jim (Ruth) Smith, and Jill (James) Stephan. She is also survived by her grandchildren Katrina (Patrick) Thrower, Rebecca (Robert) Koehn, Constance (Gerardo) Ornelas, Patrick (Michelle) Wong, Jennifer (Dustin) Fulks, William (Kristen) Smith, Michael Smith, and Matthew (Lauren) Smith; and 14 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband William A. Smith; parents Henry & Katie (nee Taake) Kettler; and brothers William and Ernst Kettler.

A private graveside service will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Human Support Services – Waterloo or Donor’s Choice.