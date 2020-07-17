Ricahrd P. Schulz II | Obituary

Richard P. “Rick” Schulz II, 65, of Waterloo, died July 15, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born March 11, 1955, in Red Bud, son of the late Richard P. and Shirley A. (nee Harvey) Schulz.

Richard was a member of the BMW Motorcycle Club of North America, Antique Motorcycle Club of America, and retired from Union Pacific Railroad (42 years).

He is survived by his children Jamie (Dennis) Links and Richard (Jenny) Schulz III; grandchildren Molly Nordhaus, Lydia and Blaize Links and Riley, Ava and Logan Schulz; sisters and brothers Jennifer Carr; Jane (Phil Pippins) Schulz and Robert Schulz; aunt Joanne Goeddel; nieces; and cousins. Amazing neighbors and dear friends Bob and Debbie Barnes.

Visitation is 3 p.m. until time of service July 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. July 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating. In keeping with Rick’s personality the Schulz Family requests that guests wear casual attire.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.