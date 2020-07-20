Hilary “Bingo” Jablonski | Obituary

Hilary D. “Bingo” Jablonski, 90, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Fairmont City, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence in Glen Carbon. He was born April 13, 1930, in Fairmont City, son of the late Joseph F. Jablonski, Sr. and Mary Jablonski (nee Skiera).

Bingo was a proud graduate of Holy Rosary Catholic School in Fairmont City in 1944 and Central Catholic High School in East St. Louis, Class of 1948. He was very proud of his Polish ancestry and “Opening Day for the Cardinals” is a fitting day to celebrate his life as an avid Cardinals fan.

Bingo spent 24 months on active duty during the Korean War from 1951-1953, achieving the rank of corporal while serving nine months on the front lines and four months “on the block” as a member of the 25th Division of the United States Army.

Bingo retired after 30 years with the United States Postal Service. He began his career in the East St. Louis Post Office and retired as Postmaster of Glen Carbon, having also served as Postmaster of Pinckneyville. He was a life member and Past Commander of American Legion Post 961 in Fairmont City, Past Commander of 40 and 8, Past Commander of District 22 and State Level Sgt. at Arms. He was faithfully committed to his church and his country.

He is survived by his nieces Dianne (Miles) Patterson of St. Louis, Jeanne (Mike) Kish of Columbia and Nancy (Rick) Ballew of Granite City; nephews Jim (Lynn) Ruder of St. Louis, Rick (Kathy) Ruder of Louisville, Ky., John Jablonski of St. Louis, Tim (Sheri) Jablonski of Maryville and David (Mary) Dobkowski of St. Louis; great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends.

He was preceded in death by special friend Billie Jean Sturgis; brothers Henry Jablonski, Leonard “Lenny” Jablonski, Joseph “Jabby” Jablonski, Jr. and Jerry “Jitter” Jablonski; sisters Regina Roberts, Mildred Dobkowski and Florence Ruder; brothers-in-law Bob Roberts, Joe Ruder and Ted Dobkowski; and sister-in-law Pauline Jablonski.

The family would like to thank the first responders of Glen Carbon, Coroner of Madison County, Kassly Mortuary, Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Ben Maliszewski, Fr. Harold Fischer, OMI, of Holy Rosary Parish and his current home parish of St. Cecilia in Glen Carbon.

Visitation for Bingo will start at 10 a.m. July 24 at Holy Rosary Church, 2716 N. 42nd St., Fairmont City, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Fr. Harold Fischer, O.M.I. presiding.

Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Parish, 2716 N. 42nd St. Fairmont City; St. Cecilia Parish, 155 N. Main St., Glen Carbon; Immaculate Conception Catholic Education and Activity Center, 411 Palmer Rd., Columbia; or in the form of Masses.

May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen.