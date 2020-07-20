Karen S. Smith | Obituary

Karen Sue Smith, 60, of Waterloo, died at 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud. She was born Sept. 14, 1959, in Granite City, a daughter of Janet (Ridings) Davis of Granite City and the late Harold W. Davis. She married Mike Jay Smith on March 15, 2005, in Fairview Heights and he survives.

She retired as a business analyst in January 2018 from the Department of Defense after many years of dedicated service with the United States Army and Airforce SDDC-TEA. She had also worked for 20 years with the Granite City Post Office as a clerk and accountant.

Karen was a member of the Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was a 1977 graduate of Granite City North High School. She enjoyed 25 years as a professional clown and face painter. She was a talented artist and enjoyed crafts and created the Rock House Creek Creations. Karen was very involved in the community throughout the years with many organizations and enjoyed her days with the Granite City schools PTA and Patriots in the Park. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and mother, she is survived by sons Jayson and Lindsay York of West Chicago and Justin and Amber York of Eureka, Mo.; other children Jake and Missy Smith of O’Fallon, Jordan and Crystal Smith of Farmington, Utah, Ashley and Herbert Bucaro of Ewa Beach, Hawaii and Kayley Smith of Midville, Utah; grandchildren Noah, Amanda, Jacob, Ainsley, Aggie, Micah, Olivia, Aubrey, Malieyah, Sunny Kay and Luca; brothers Mark and Joyce Davis of Granite City and Randy and Julie Davis of Edwardsville; nieces and nephews Lyndsay, Jamie, Joey, Brandon, Lucas and Owen; great-niece, Evelyn; several cousins; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved father who died July 3, 2020, she was preceded in death by her grandparents Luther and Evelyn Davis and Preston and Villa Ridings.

In celebration of Karen’s life, a private family visitation and funeral will be held July 22 with a drive-thru visitation from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.

Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to the Nameoki United Methodist Church or to St. Johns Community Care in Collinsville.