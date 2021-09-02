Vernon C. DeBourge | Obituary

Vernon C. DeBourge, 91, of Waterloo, died Sept. 2, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Oct. 11, 1929, in Modoc.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church and Knights of Columbus – Waterloo.

He is survived by children David (Annette) DeBourge and Sandy (Dennis) Griffin; grandchildren Jennifer (Josh) Lynn, Tim (Sarah) Griffin and Kevin (Kaylyn) Griffin; great-grandchildren Halle and Morgan Lynn, Ty and Lila Griffin and Leyton Griffin; sisters Dorothy Busch, Anna Mae (Lewis) Asselmeier, Margie Schilling and Sharon (Joe) Marquardt; sister-in-law Patricia DeBourge; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Vernon was preceded in death by his wife Maybelle Amelia DeBourge (nee Oexner); parents Cletus and Margaret (nee Schmieg) DeBourge; and brother Gary DeBourge.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 8 and 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Ss, Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.