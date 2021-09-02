Thomas E. Pierson | Obituary

Thomas E. Pierson, 87, of Columbia, died Sept. 2, 2021, at Oak Hill care center, Waterloo. He was born Dec. 7, 1933, in St. Louis, son of the late David A., and Esther (nee English) Pierson. He was married to the late Betty (nee Raeber,)Pierson. They were married Sept. 24, 1960, in Columbia. She had passed away May 29, 2020.

Thomas was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church – Columbia as well as the Columbia Gymnastic Association. He was quite fond of all of his beagles through the years: Fritz, Bogar, and Maddie. His favorite pastime was BBQ’ing in the garage while enjoying a beer or two during the process, and his favorite baseball teams were Mizzou and SIU – Edwardsville. Thomas was retired from Boeing Aircraft Company, St. Louis and had served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves following the Korean Conflict.

Surviving are his daughter Julie Ann (David) Greatting of Columbia; son Larry (Kathy) Pierson of Columbia; grandchildren Joel (Savannah) Greatting, Reed (Rachel Shepherd) Greatting, Emily and Eric Jessen; great-grandchild Forrest Pierson Greatting; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Sept. 8 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church – Columbia.

Funeral Services will follow the visitation at the church with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church – Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.