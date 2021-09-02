James L. Early Jr. (Menard) | Obituary

James L. Early Jr. (Menard), 89, of Valmeyer, IL, died September 2, 2021, in Red Bud, IL. He was born Aug. 9, 1932, in Prairie du Rocher.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Church – Valmeyer; 4th degree Knights of Columbus, a U.S. Navy veteran, U.S. Army Reserves; Waterloo VFW, Valmeyer American Legion and member of Boy Scouts of America.

He is survived by his children Lavonne (Ken) Bromberger, Gary Early, Kevin (Karen) Early, Amy (Troy) Ingram, and Mark Early; eight grandchildren Shawn (Doug) Scheidt, Ryan (Caitlin) Bromberger, Kyle Early, Cody Early, Joseph Early, Samantha (Mitchell Ettling) Early, Travis Ingram and Tyler Ingram; six great-grandchildren; brother Allen Menard; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife Yvonne Early (nee Marquardt); son Joseph Early; great-granddaughter Brielle Bromberger; parents Cletus and Ella Menard; James L. Early Sr.; sister Marlene Muertz; and brothers Pierre and Milton Menard.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Parkinson’s Foundation or Donor’s Choice

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8-9:15 a.m. Sept. 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.