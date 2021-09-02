Darwin L. Turley | Obituary

Darwin Lee Turley, 76 of Dupo, formerly of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on the evening of Aug. 25, 2021 in St. Louis.

Born Sept 23, 1944, in East St. Louis to the late Clarence and Gladys Turley (nee Lunsford).

Darwin graduated from East St. Louis Sr. High School in 1963 and was still in contact with his classmates. Darwin went on to serve three years in the U.S. Army and three years in the Illinois National Guard.

Darwin retired as a Lieutenant from the IIlinois Department of Corrections in 2006 from Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center in East St. Louis after 23 years of service. He started his career in corrections at the Menard Correctional Center in Chester.. Darwin took pride and really loved his job.

Darwin was a proud member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Dupo. Darwin received the Holy Ghost at Faith Ministries in Caseyville. Darwin loved to sit for hours and listen to Southern Gospel music. Darwin always said, “It wasn’t important to know who he was but important to know who Jesus is.”

He also loved to play golf and was a member of the North County Country Club in Red Bud for many years. Darwin loved to be with people and it seemed like he never met a stranger. He loved to talk and would give his opinion on just about everything.

Surviving are his wife Judy Turley (nee Taylor), son James (Jan) Turley Sr. of Waterloo; daughter Tracy (Sam) Snider of East Carondelet; brother Larry Turley of Red Bud; stepsons Patrick (Brittany) Taylor of Chatham; Ben Taylor of St. Louis and Greg Taylor of Dupo; grandsons Lucas (Crystal) Snider, James Turley Jr., Josh Snider and Matt Snider; granddaughters Jenny Turley and Hannah Snider. Also surviving is step grandchildren Hayden, Cheyenne, Braeden, Joel, Madeline, Avery and Lanny Taylor. Darwin also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins and many life time friends, along with his beloved bird Zee Zee pit bull Kizzy.

Darwin was also preceded in death by his infant baby brother Bobby and his first wife Diana Turley (nee Murphy) to whom he was married to for 37 years.

Visitation if from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 3, and noon to 2 p.m. Sept. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Height.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Batchelor officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family request that any donation be given to his beloved First United Pentecostal Church of Dupo.