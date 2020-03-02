Vera C. Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Vera C. Rippelmeyer (nee Offermann), 102, of Waterloo, died Feb. 28, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born April 23, 1917, in Renault.

She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ.

She is survived by nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Vera is preceded in death by her husband Ervin W. Rippelmeyer; brothers Theodore, George and John Offermann; sisters Olga Juelfs, Adele Merlenbach, Clara Josten, Hilda Scheibe, Frieda Schatte and Dorothea Brandt.

Visitation was March 1 Quernheim Funeral Home and March 2 at St. John United Church of Christ.

Funeral services were held March 2 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

Interment at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John United Church of Christ.