Steven W. Seidel | Obituary

Steven W. Seidel, 61, of Waterloo, died Feb. 21, 2020, peacefully at home in Waterloo after battling lung disease. He was born October 13, 1958 in Red Bud, son of the late Loren and Dorris J. (nee Himmaugh) Seidel.

Steve was a local music legend, hero to his kids and patient loving husband.

He is survived by his significant other Beth Clark; his son “The Legend” Dennis Seidel; daughter Tiffany Seidel (Joe Dubray); step daughter Ashley Clark (Danny Smith III); brothers Loren (Debbie) Seidel and David (Kim) Seidel; sister Dovie Larsen; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

He would want you to save your money but if you feel obliged to make a memorial contribution they may be made to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.