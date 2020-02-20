Alberta T. Riechmann | Obituary

Alberta T. Riechmann (nee Jatho), 85, of Valmeyer, died Feb. 19, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born July 9, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Oscar and Frieda (nee Keim) Jatho.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, St. Mary’s Altar Sodality, Valmeyer Museum Committee and American Legion 901 Auxiliary.

She is survived by Perry (JoAnn) Riechmann, Eric (Susan) Riechmann and Alex (Teena) Riechmann; grandchildren Bradley (Megan) and David (Haley) Riechmann, Sam and Karla Riechmann and Clara Riechmann; great-grandchildren Eliot and Miles Riechmann and Noah, Leo and Lily Riechmann; sisters Gloria Matthews and Victoria Berg; brother Norman (Mary Lou) Jatho; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Alberta is preceded in death by her husband Roy H. Riechmann.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 21 and 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Valmeyer, Father Urban Osuji and Father Felix Chukwuma officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Masses or St. Mary Church.