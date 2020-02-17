Ada F. Mueller | Obituary

Ada F. Mueller (nee Gerber), 90, of Waterloo, died Feb. 16, 2020, in Aviston. She was born Nov. 20, 1929, in Fults.

She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ – Maeystown and Women’s Guild.

She is survived by her sons David (Jeannine) Mueller, Duane Mueller, and Jay (Lesa) Mueller; daughter Diane Mueller; daughter-in-law Donna Mueller; grandson Jeff (Lisa) Mueller; granddaughters Katrina (Jason) Browne, Melanie (Cory) Korte, Tracy (David) Session, and Elizabeth Mueller; 7 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ada is preceded in death by her husband Floyd Mueller; son James Mueller; sister; and brothers.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Feb. 21 at St. John United Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John UCC Memorial Fund.