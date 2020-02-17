Nadine E. Wright | Obituary

Nadine E. “Na” Wright (nee Prange), 73, of Red Bud, died Feb. 15, 2020, in Red Bud. She was born July 27, 1946, in St. Louis.

She is survived by her daughter Anita Miller; grandchildren Crystal (Zach) Glaenzer, Danielle (Randy) Schultheis, Jennifer Zeiger, Bill Zeiger and Jay Tomlin; sister Nelda (Dan) Rahn; brother Robert (Willa Mae) Prange; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Nadine is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth N. Wright; parents Victor A. and Alma Prange nee Kaestner; brother Harvey A. Prange; daughter Tina Zeiger Tomlin; and son-in-law Danny Miller.

A celebration of life will be held at noon March 8 at Waterloo Sportsman’s Club.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Family’s Wishes.