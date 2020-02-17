Denise J. Crump | Obituary

Denise J. Crump (nee Touchette), 46, of Waterloo, died Feb. 14, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born June 2, 1973, in Belleville.

Denise was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church and Immaculate Conception Church and attended ICS grade school where she scored 37 points in a single game and received the Monsignor Holtgrave award for girls basketball and then went on to Columbia High School where she scored 1000 points in high school and won the Gustav Pencler award junior and senior year. She then went to play Division 3 college basketball at Fontbonne College. She worked in healthcare communications and marketing for 23 years. She enjoyed watching and playing sporting events and loved being on the water boating, tubing, fishing and swimming.

She is survived by her husband Glen Crump whom she married on Sept. 18, 1999 in Columbia; children Sarah E. Crump and Dylan G. Crump; father George U. Touchette of Columbia; siblings Darren Touchette (Jayden) of Millstadt; Dana Zimmermann (Tom, Luke, Reid and Shae) of St. Louis, Deann Touchette of Columbia; aunts; uncles; cousins; and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother Joan Touchette; maternal grandparents Jay and Earline Pankey; and paternal grandparents George and Armella Touchette.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 8-9:15 a.m. at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia, Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Sarah & Dylan Crump educational fund for higher education.