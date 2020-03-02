Jacquelyn R. Billings | Obituary

Jacquelyn R. “Jackie” Billings, 82, of Paderborn, died peacefully in her home March 1, 2020, in Paderborn. She was born April 15, 1937, in E. St. Louis, daughter of the late John and Rose (nee Hallermann) Billings.

Jackie was a member of St. Michael’s Church – Paderborn where she was very active with many years of service as office administrator and PSR teacher and choir. She was a graduate of East St. Louis Senior High, member of St. Ann’s Altar Sodality, served on Smithton Public Library Board and the board of Belleville Diocesan of Catholic Women. Jackie loved shopping, shoes, music, and her parish.

She is survived by her parish family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by brother John Billings Jr. and beloved family friend Stephen R. Quirin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 6 and 8:30-9:15 a.m. March 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 7 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Paderborn, Father James Voelker officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Paderborn.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Michael’s Church, Ronald McDonald House or Donor’s Choice.