Arleen M. Bicklein | Obituary

Arleen M. Bicklein (nee Ploesser), 83, of Waterloo, died March 3, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born Sept. 21, 1936, in St. Louis.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo, Women’s Fellowship, Monroe County Home Extension, Memorial Hospital volunteer, and Monroe County Nursing Home volunteer.

She is survived by her children Elizabeth (Gustav) Adamecz, Jeff (Sherry) Bicklein and Jim (Beth) Bicklein; grandchildren Sarah (Jared) Walker, Natalie, Luke, Andrew (Samantha Dean), Madeline and Daniel Bicklein; brother Vernon Ploesser; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Rosella Nolte, Darlene Bicklein and Roy (Karon) Bicklein; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Arleen is preceded in death by her husband Armin F. Bicklein; brother Russell (Bernice) Ploesser; sister Bernice (Robert) Stoker; brothers and sisters-in-laws Vernon Bicklein, Vernon Nolte, Frank (LaVerne) Pelate and Beverly Ploesser.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m.until time of service March 7 at St. Paul United Church of Christ.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. March 7at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe and Pastor Fred Wehrenberg officiating.

Interment will follow at Deer Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Deer Hill Cemetery Association.