Vance Gabriel Darr | Birth

Eric and Lauren Darr announce the birth of their son, Vance Gabriel Darr.

He was born 11:27 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital West, weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz.

He joins siblings Everett, 5, and Brooks, 2.

His maternal grandparents are Dennis and Diana Kleinschmidt of Millstadt. Paternal grandparents are Pam Vogt and Tony Ewen.

His great-grandparents are Ovid and Judy Queen of Columbia and Hilma Kleinschmidt of Millstadt.