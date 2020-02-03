James W. Scarlet | Obituary

James W. Scarlet, 82, of Waterloo, died Jan. 30, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 31, 1937 in Kennett, Mo., son of the late James I. and Gertrude Scarlet (nee Hembry).

James worked as a machinist and was a proud Teamster for 28 years. He was a loyal and faithful husband to his wife, Alma for 64 years. He was a great father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend. James loved spending time watching old western movies and with his wonderful sense of humor, always had a joke ready. James knew The Lord Jesus Christ to be his savior and was devoted to his Pentecostal faith. He is now back in the arms of his loving wife, Alma and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted children Debra (Diana) Thomas-Scarlet of New Athens, Billy Ray (Debra) Scarlet of Waterloo, James Rocky Scarlet of Geneva and Wanda F. Gowen of Poplar Bluff, Mo. ; grandchildren Dale J. Davis of New Athens and Jacob A. Burgin of New Athens; great-grandchildren Mya G. Borenstein of Waterloo and Damion L. Davis of New Athens; in addition to many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

James was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Alma Scarlet (nee Carpenter), who died June 17, 2019, brother, Sylvester Scarlet and sister Betty Manes.

Per his wishes, James was cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Well of Living Water Ministries, 6500 W. Main St., Suite 517, Belleville.

