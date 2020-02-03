Kathryn A. Bellm | Obituary

Kathryn A. Bellm, 88, of Columbia, died Jan. 31, 2020, at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo. She was born Oct. 25, 1931, in Murphysboro. She was married to the late Herman J. Bellm. They were married Dec. 27, 1952, in Murphysboro. He died Nov. 19, 2014.

Kathryn was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, Columbia Gymnastic Association and American Legion Post #581 Auxiliary, Columbia.

Surviving are her son, John J. (Beverly) Bellm of Ava, Mo.; daughters Mary J. (Mark Rensing) Yearian of Smithton, and Carolyn (Kevin) S. Maxfield of Waterloo, grandchildren; Jessica Rodgers Barlett, Katie (Cory) Bunner, Megan (Dustin) Maguire, Kristy (Mark) Kuergeleis, Andrew (Denise) Maxfield and Amanda Maxfield; great-grandchildren Jasmine and Noah Spinello, Brianna Barlett, Ryne, Rhett and Ruby Bunner, Drew and Luke Maguire, Ellen and Owen Maxfield and Ansley Kuergeleis; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter Jayne A. Bellm; brother James G. Soper; and sister Pauline Borgsmiller.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m.Feb. 5 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Graveside committal services and burial of ashes will take place at a later date in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activities Center Building Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia; or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois St.