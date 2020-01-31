Robert J. Rogger | Obituary

Robert John Rogger, 56, of Waterloo, died Jan. 30, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 5, 1963, in St. Louis, son of the late parents Wilbert and Catherine (nee Griffin) Rogger.

Robert was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish Catholic Church – St. Louis, Ancient Modulators Amateur Radio Club, an avid Blues Hockey fan, loved European Football (soccer) and traveling with Julia, especially trips to Europe.

He is survived by his fiancée Julia Olszewski; sisters and brother Rebecca (Martin) Buncher, Gregory Rogger, Catherine (Jeffrey) Kettmann and Kristin (William) Newsom; Julia’s children Patrick (Angela) Sheahan, Michael (Sarah) Sheahan and Kevin (Kelsey) Sheahan; special family friends Monica Sharp and Matthew Olszewski; special pets Bailey and Cody; and beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 8-9 a.m. Feb. 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo. Feel free to wear Blues or soccer jerseys to the visitation.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at St. Stanislaus Polish Catholic Church in St. Louis, Father Marek Bozek officiating.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Family Wishes.