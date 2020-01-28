Sheila M. Middleton | Obituary

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Sheila Marie Middleton, 53, beloved wife of Roger Middleton, cherished mother of Clayton Middleton, peacefully let go the hands of her husband and son, to take the hand of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Sheila was born on July 31, 1966 in East St. Louis to Robert C. and Billie S. (nee Barham), Jaeger. She was a 1984 graduate of Grover Cleveland High School in St. Louis.



From there, Sheila went on to pursue a 30-year cosmetology career. After honing her stylist skills for a time, Sheila opened her own salon at her home in Valmeyer. What her community fast learned was that anyone who came through her salon door became the recipient of Sheila’s love for all people, an open heart of empathy and sympathy, an attentive ear and timely words of encouragement. After retiring from cosmetology, Sheila again put her love for people to service at Garden Place Senior Living in Waterloo. There she would again touch the hearts of many, both residents and co-workers alike.



When not with friends, gardening, cooking or baking recipes (many from her mother’s extensive collection), Sheila volunteered her free time to another passion, Helping Stray of Monroe County in Columbia. She loved ALL four-legged fur babies!



Sheila loved her community very much, and they loved her. And so, she whole heartedly took part in many community events. Above all, her faith in Jesus Christ meant EVERYTHING to her. She always knew that no matter what the day would bring, God was designing His plan for her life. This gave her hope and peace that passed all understanding trusting in His faithful care for that day and those that would follow. “He Will Cover You With His Feathers, And Under His Wings, You Will Find Refuge; His Faithfulness Will Be Your Shield and Rampart,” Psalms 91:4.



She is survived by her husband, Roger, and son, Clayton (Rachel) Middleton. She also leaves behind three siblings; Connie (Doug) Lemmon, Jim (Shirley) Jaeger and Barbara Brown; sister-in-law Sherry (Tim) McDermott; as well as countless loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, a newly-born great-niece and countless precious friends.

Sheila was preceded in death by her father Robert, her mother Billie and her mother-in-law Daisy Virginia Middleton, also her brothers Bruce (Beverly) Jaeger and Tom Jeager, and her great-niece Sakura Wirth.



A celebration of Sheila’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at Community Bible Church, 4940 Benchmark Centre Dr., Swansea, with a luncheon to follow at the church.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis.