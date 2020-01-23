Deanna L. Stumpf | Obituary

Deanna L. Stumpf, 81, of Columbia, died Jan. 23, 2020 at Bethesda Southgate Nursing Center, St. Louis. She was born Feb. 17, 1938, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Elmer and Adelaide (nee Schmidt) Diel. She was married to Donald A. Stumpf, Sr., who survives her. They were married Dec. 10, 1955, in Columbia.

Dee was all about serving her community, as she had been a telecommunicator for Columbia Police, Fire, and E.M.S., founding member of the Columbia Ambulance Service, First Aid Water Safety Instructor for the American Red Cross, EMT-A Instructor for S.W.I.C., founder and Director of the Monroe County Ambulance Service, board member of the American Association of Trauma Specialists, certified Enucleator for the Lions of Illinois eye donor program, certified graphoanalyst, lifetime member of the International Graphoanalyst Society, librarian for the St. Louis Graphoanalyst Society, Coroner and sub-registrar of Monroe County, Soldier of the Salvation Army, member of the Monroe County Republican Club, lifetime member of the Monroe County Historical Society, lifetime member of the Maeystown Preservation Society, and Honoree in the GFWC/IFWC “Celebrate Women” Project by the Illinois Federation of Womens’ Clubs Convention.

Also surviving are her daughter Barbara (Grant) Richter of Columbia; son Timothy (Sheila) Stumpf of Foristell, Mo.; grandchildren Jennifer Daming, Kristine Grote, Denise Tucker, Ryan Penrose, Emily Richter, Jordan Richter, Hannah Stumpf, Bradley Stumpf and Aiden Richter; and great-grandchildren Dylan, Abby, Luke, Annabelle, Isabella and Hope; sister-in-law Bobbette Stumpf of Godfrey; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by sons Donald A. Stumpf, Jr., and Daniel Stumpf; sister Margaret A. Parkel; sister-in-law LuAnn Flota, and brothers-in-law Charles O. Parkel, Ernie Flota and David Stumpf.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Jan. 31 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and on 10-11 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Salvation Army Gateway Citadel, St. Louis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Salvation Army Gateway Citadel.

Cremation will follow.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Salvation Army Gateway Citadel, 824 Union Rd., St. Louis.