Amy Lynn Chaudet | Obituary

Amy Lynn Chaudet, 44, of New Athens, formerly of Waterloo, died Jan. 19, 2020. She was born April 24, 1975, in Belleville.

Amy was employed as a front office administrator with Miracle Ear, Waterloo.

Surviving are her children Brendan McGuire; Caitlyn Anne Marie, Cody Daniel, Sara Rose and Jakob Joseph; parents, Daniel J. and Brenda J. (nee Dilport) Chaudet Sr.; brother, Daniel J. (Cari) Chaudet Jr.; nephew Elijah; niece Addison; aunts, uncles, cousins, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Donald and Marie (nee Callahan) Chaudet and maternal grandparents, Richard and Kathryn (nee Nesbit) Dilport.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Jan. 25 at the funeral home, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: For the Future Care of Amy’s Children.