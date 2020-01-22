Geraldine B. Schilling | Obituary

Geraldine B. “Gerry” Schilling (nee Doerr), 75, of Waterloo, died Jan. 21, 2020, in Creve Coeur, Mo. She was born May 16, 1944, in Belleville, daughter of the late William C. and Genevieve (nee Grahlherr) Doerr.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church where she also sang in the choir.

She is survived by her husband Ronald J. Schilling; children Donna (Mike) Olson, Diane (Dan Dragues) Schilling, Daniel (Kelly) Schilling and Darryl (Laura) Schilling; grandchildren Courtney, Carley, and Connor Olson, Ethan, Tate, and Kole Schilling and Kyle and Karleigh Sonderman; sisters Cheryl Grayson, Susan (Tom) Fohn and Sandy Doerr; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Judy (Terry) Schreder, Betty (Bill) Schimpf, David Rippelmeyer and Geralyn (Bruce) Kaestner; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Geraldine is also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Jerome and Elizabeth Schilling; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Glenn Grayson, Linda Rippelmeyer and James and Donald Schilling.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Jan. 26 and 8-10 a.m. Jan. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Grade School Athletic Fund; Gibault High School Athletic Fund; or St. Jude’s Hospital.