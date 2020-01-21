Dennis Range | Obituary

Dennis Anthony Range, 73, of Columbia, died Jan. 20, 2020 at home with his family at his side. He was born Dec. 2, 1946, in East St. Louis, son of the late Anton and Margaret (nee Houston) Range. He was married to Karen (nee Faus) Range, who survives him. They were married Jan. 15, 1964, in East Carondelet.

Dennis was raised Catholic, and as a youth he was an altar server. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, the Columbia R/C Flying Club, and a founding member of Gateway East Street Machines car club. He had retired from Monsanto, Corp., where he had served as fire chief. He became one of the first paramedics that were certified through Memorial Hospital. He was also an EMT Instructor with Belleville Area College. He served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Dennis was a kind, generous, strong man. He was a hard worker, who would help any one in need. He enjoyed restoring old cars, hunting, building radio controlled airplanes, cracking pecans, time in the woods, chocolate chip cookies, Pepsi, pecans and chewing winter mint gum. Spending time with family and friends was most important.

Also, surviving are his son Mark A. (Deanna) Range of Dupo; daughters Dawn M. (Jeremy) Brucker and Jennifer L. (Brian) Wright of Waterloo; grandchildren Denise A. and Danielle M. Range, Margaret K., Amelia K., Morgan R. A. and Audrye P. Wright; great-grandchildren Sophia B., Tanner J.A and Carter J. Range; constant four-legged companion, Katie; sister Carol (Vince) Dabbs of Columbia; brothers, Darrell (Joan) Range of Columbia and Mark R. (Kathy) Range of Columbia; sister-in-law Susan (John) Mathes of St. Louis; special friends Cameron (Kathy) Cook; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan Anthony Range.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Jan. 23 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 24at Lawlor Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 So. Illinois St., Belleville, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis.