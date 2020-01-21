Lottie Harvey | Obituary

Lottie Jane Owen Harvey of Ridgewood, N.J., 94, formerly of Carbondale and Bridgeport, Conn., died Jan. 1, 2020, at home.

Lottie earned a bachelors’s degree in zoology at Southern Illinois University and a masters degree in zoology at the University of Illinois. Lottie taught high school biology, health, general science and physical education in Waterloo and taught biology and general science in New Jersey. After retiring from teaching, Lottie was on the staff of the University of Bridgeport, worked as a computer programmer and later served on the staff of Quinnipiac College School of Law.

Lottie was an active member of the AAUW, UMW, NABT and AABT for many years. While in college, Lottie was an active member of Delta Sigma Epsilon and Future Teachers Association. Lottie interests included genealogy, antiques, playing classical piano, veteran’s programs, bible study, travel with her daughter, competitive chess, online education with the Great Courses Programs, and spending time with her daughter and their two Yorkies, Koko and Wyley.

She is survived by her daughter Kimberleigh Harvey of Ridgewood, N.J.; brother Frank W. Owen of Carbondale; several nieces and nephews including Anne Strawn from Carbondale, Bonnie Wright of Makanda, Frankie Owen of Carbondale, Harriet Davis of Marion, Charles Owen III of Columbus, Ohio and Mike Owen of Carbondale; great-nieces Julie Geoghan of Atlanta, Teresa Owen of Witicha Falls, Texas, Tiffany Howard of Carbondale, Jason Owen of Jackson, Mo., Pam Smith of Ediana Minn., Lisa Kratz of Woodbridge, Va., Kathy Runyan of Hobbs, N.M., Christine Owen of Carbondale and Frankie Owen of Du Quoin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Harvey, parents Charles and Celeste Owen, brother Charles Owen and sister Edna Mae Owen.

A graveside Christian burial service was held Jan. 7 at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute in her memory to the Unbridled Heroes Project, https://unbridledheroes.org/.