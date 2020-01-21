Joyce Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Joyce Catherine Rippelmeyer (nee Schmitt), 87, of Waterloo, died Jan. 19, 2020, in Peoria. She was born July 11, 1932, in Valmeyer, daughter of the late Fred W. and Hattie Schmitt (nee Griffin).

Joyce will be remembered for her love of music, singing, and especially dancing with Russell.

Joyce was a member of St. Mary Church – Valmeyer and St. Ann Altar Sodality. Through the years, she devoted her time and energy to her beloved church volunteering in many capacities. She retired after 25 years from the Harrisonville Telephone Company and enjoyed keeping in contact with her coworkers over the years.

The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria for their love and support of their mom during her time under their special care.

She is survived by her daughters Cynthia (David) Birk and Caryl (David) Noelken; grandchildren Melissa (Adam) Dye, Eric (Kristen) Birk, Aaron (Megan) Birk and Michael Noelken; great-grandchildren Emily, Sophie, Lucia, Harrison, Dax, Jonah, Mia, Ellie and Ben; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Russell E. Rippelmeyer; son Mark Rippelmeyer; grandson Gregory Noelken; and brothers Wendell and Hubert Schmitt.

Memorial visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Jan. 31 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Feb. 1 at St. Mary Catholic Church

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer, Father Urban Osuji officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Mary Church – Valmeyer.